J&K has human rights & all other commissions functioning: UT law secretary informs SC

New Delhi: In a short counter affidavit on behalf of the J&K Government, its law secretary Achal Sethi has denied contentions of Asim Suhas Sarode in his 2020 affidavit that the union territories do not have various state commissions that were wound up with the abrogation of Article 370.



Various commissions like State Human Rights Commission, State Commission for Protection of women and Child Rights, State Information Commission, State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and three other commissions were repealed.

Several commissions to be winded up

However, the J&K government passed several government orders to wind up these commissions and the central laws that were hitherto not applicable in the erstwhile state of J&K are now applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the affidavit said.



It said therefore various commissions have been established under the laws made applicable to the Union Territory and in some cases, the Centre has been vested with powers to establish the state commissions or the central commissions already set up under the central law are functioning as the commission of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.



The affidavit gives details of seven commissions so functioning that include also the Central Vigilance Commission, urging the Supreme Court to dismiss the writ petition and reject the prayer for interim relief.