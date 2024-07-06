J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Modergam Village, Kulgam; Visuals Surface

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): An encounter broke out on Saturday between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

Kashmir Police said that the encounter started at Modergam village.

Kashmir Zone Police, in a post on social media platform X, said, "Encounter started at Modergam Village of Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on job. Further details shall follow".

#WATCH | Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter started at Modergam Village of Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on the job: Kashmir Zone Police



Spike In Terror Attacks In Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a "spike" in the number of terrorist attacks in the past few months.

In the months of June, three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Jammu Anand Jain had said.