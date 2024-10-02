 J&K Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Mushtaq Bukhari Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Poonch At 75
J&K Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Mushtaq Bukhari Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Poonch At 75

State BJP President Ravinder Raina expressed his shock at the untimely demise of the BJP leader. Kavinder Gupta, Former Deputy Chief Minister took to social media X and expressed condolences on the death of the politician.

Updated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janatiya Party candidate Mushtaq Bukhari from constituency 88 passed away in Surankot in Poonch district on Wendesday at the age of 75.

"I express my condolences on the sudden demise of BJP leader Mushtaq Bukhari ji," his post read.

BJP Expresses Shock Over Demise

State BJP President Ravinder Raina expressed his shock at the untimely demise of the BJP leader.

"Shocked & deeply pained to hear about the demise of a Political Stalwart and BJP Candidate from Surankote Assembly Constituency Jenab Sayeed Mushtaq Bukhari Sahib. This is an irreparable loss of whole of the society in Rajouri and Poonch. I express my heartfelt condolences," Raina said in a post on X.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) and former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also expressed condolences on the unfortunate death on platform X.

Mufti wrote "Saddened to know about the death of Syed Mushtaq Bukhari sahab. May Allah Ta'aala grant him jannat & give his family strength to bear this loss." In his condolence message former CM Omar Abdullah said, "Very sorry to hear about the death of senior BJP leader Mushtaq Bukhari earlier today. His death is a loss to his party & the Pahadi people whose cause he pleaded. May Allah grant him place in Jannat. My condolences to his family."

