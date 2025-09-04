Viral Video Shows Booze & Chicken Party On NH-135 In Mirzapur, Men Dance On Highway After Cooking On Road | X/@bstvlive

Mirzapur: A group of men in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district was caught on video hosting a booze-and-chicken party in the middle of National Highway 135 near Bastaura Mod under the Lalganj police station. The footage, now viral on social media, shows them cooking food directly on the highway before breaking into a roadside dance party with loud music and open car doors.

The videos, which appears to have been shot by the group itself, drew criticism on social media over the blatant misuse of a national highway and the lack of police presence in the area.

थानाध्यक्ष लालगंज को तथ्यों की जांच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) September 4, 2025

Stove, Pressure Cooker and Alcohol on the Highway

In the first clip, the men can be seen placing a stove directly on the road, using a pressure cooker to prepare chicken. The setup was located on one side of the divided highway, while vehicles continued to pass by on the opposite lane. After the meal, a second video shows the same group dancing on the road, the car doors open and music blaring.

No visible attempt was made to secure the area or alert oncoming traffic, raising questions about road safety enforcement and police patrolling in the region.

Police Initiate Action

Responding to the viral video, Mirzapur Police issued a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Lalganj police station.

“Lalganj Police Station Head was directed to investigate the facts and take necessary action,” the post read.

As of now, no arrests have been confirmed, and it remains unclear whether the individuals in the video have been identified.