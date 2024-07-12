J&K Earthquake: Magnitude 4.1 Quake Jolts Baramulla |

J&K: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 shook Jammu and Kashmir on Friday afternoon. The tremors were reportedly felt at 12:26 pm. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake’s epicentre was located in Baramulla at coordinates 34.32°N, 74.41°E, with a depth of 5 km.

According to a report by Kashmir Weather, the estimated energy released by the earthquake was approximately 1.3 x 10^11 joules, equivalent to 35 megawatt hours or 30.1 tons of TNT.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.