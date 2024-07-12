 J&K Earthquake: Magnitude 4.1 Quake Jolts Baramulla
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K Earthquake: Magnitude 4.1 Quake Jolts Baramulla

J&K Earthquake: Magnitude 4.1 Quake Jolts Baramulla

According to a report, the estimated energy released by the earthquake was approximately 1.3 x 10^11 joules, equivalent to 35 megawatt hours or 30.1 tons of TNT.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
J&K Earthquake: Magnitude 4.1 Quake Jolts Baramulla |

J&K: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 shook Jammu and Kashmir on Friday afternoon. The tremors were reportedly felt at 12:26 pm. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake’s epicentre was located in Baramulla at coordinates 34.32°N, 74.41°E, with a depth of 5 km.

According to a report by Kashmir Weather, the estimated energy released by the earthquake was approximately 1.3 x 10^11 joules, equivalent to 35 megawatt hours or 30.1 tons of TNT.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Viral Video: Man Seen Drinking Beer Inside Police Van Sparking Outrage On Social Media

Gujarat Viral Video: Man Seen Drinking Beer Inside Police Van Sparking Outrage On Social Media

Dramatic Video! Woman Injured As Huge Tree Branch Falls On Her Head At AP's Tirumala Temple

Dramatic Video! Woman Injured As Huge Tree Branch Falls On Her Head At AP's Tirumala Temple

BARBARIC! Dancer Bites Off Live Hen's Head During Performance In AP's Anakapalli; Case Filed After...

BARBARIC! Dancer Bites Off Live Hen's Head During Performance In AP's Anakapalli; Case Filed After...

'How Dare You Question My Character?': Video Shows Woman Thrashing Man With Slipper Inside Unnao...

'How Dare You Question My Character?': Video Shows Woman Thrashing Man With Slipper Inside Unnao...

J&K Earthquake: Magnitude 4.1 Quake Jolts Baramulla

J&K Earthquake: Magnitude 4.1 Quake Jolts Baramulla