Maharashtra Earthquake: 4.5 Magnitude Quake Jolts Hingoli District |

Maharashtra: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit the Hingoli district in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake occurred today at 07:14 IST in Hingoli.

Tremors were reportedly felt in the neighbouring regions of Nanded and Parbhani as well. There are no reports of loss of life or any property damage as of now.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.