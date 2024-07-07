 J&K: Death Toll Rises To 8 In 2 Ongoing Encounters In Kulgam
J&K: Death Toll Rises To 8 In 2 Ongoing Encounters In Kulgam

J&K: Death Toll Rises To 8 In 2 Ongoing Encounters In Kulgam

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Srinagar: The death toll in the twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir climbed to eight on Sunday as security forces recovered the bodies of two more terrorists, officials said.

About The 2 Ongoing Encounters

The twin encounters began on Saturday in two villages of Kulgam district. "Bodies of two terrorists were recovered from Modergam encounter site while four bodies of terrorists were recovered from Chinnigam site," the officials said.

J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Modergam Village, Kulgam; Visuals...
Two army soldiers, including an elite Para Commando, laid down their lives while battling the terrorists, they said.

The anti-militancy operation was going on till the last reports came in.

