J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 41.17 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 1 PM In 1st Phase Of Polling

Srinagar: J-K records 41.17 % turnout as of 1 pm in the first phase of polls

According to the ECI, Kishtwar recorded 56.86 per cent turnout followed by Doda 50.81 per cent, Ramban 49.68 per cent, Kulgam 39.91 per cent, Shopian 38.72 per cent, Anantnag 37.90 per cent and Pulwama 29.84 per cent.

Voting, that commenced at 7 am today, is underway across the Union Territory. It will conclude at 6 pm.

A Brief Halt In Voting

Voting was halted briefly at a polling station in Bagwan Mohalla, Kishtwar following a protest here over the identification of voters, however, voting has been resumed. Responding to the incident, Kishtwar DM Rajesh Kumar Shavan said that it was confusion and situation is normal.

"There was some confusion among people here, there was a crowd here and it has been resolved. There was some issue regarding identification, one person did not have an identity card. The situation is normal, voting has resumed," said Shavan.

#WATCH | J&K: Kishtwar DM Rajesh Kumar Shavan says, "There was some confusion among people here, there was a crowd here and it has been resolved. There was some issue regarding identification, one person did not have an identity card. The situation is normal, voting has resumed."

Notably, Kashmiri migrant voters also cast their votes under high security at ITI College Campus in Jammu.

BJP's Rakesh Thakur Exudes Confidence In Party's Victory

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Ramban assembly constituency, Rakesh Thakur, after casting his vote, exuded confidence in the party's win and said, "After the abrogation of Article 370, a lot of development has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir and we went among the people with those development works in the elections... BJP government will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir."

#WATCH | Ramban, J&K: After casting his vote, BJP candidate from Ramban assembly constituency, Rakesh Thakur says, "...After the abrogation of Article 370, a lot of development has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir and we went among the people with those development works in the elections... BJP government will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir."

Statement Of NC Candidate From The Banihal Assembly Constituency, Sajad Shaheen

After casting his vote, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference candidate from the Banihal Assembly constituency, Sajad Shaheen said, "The atmosphere is very positive and the public wants to vote for the regional party Jammu & Kashmir National Conference so that their regional issues can be addressed...We are getting a lot of support from the public...I am hopeful that we will win with a thumping majority."

#WATCH | Banihal, Ramban: After casting his vote, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference candidate from the Banihal Assembly constituency, Sajad Shaheen says, "The atmosphere is very positive and the public wants to vote for the regional party Jammu & Kashmir National Conference so that their regional issues can be addressed...We are getting a lot of support from the public...I am hopeful that we will win with a thumping majority."

In the first-phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today; that includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region. Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Vote counting will be held on October 8.