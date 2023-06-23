J&K: 4 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Joint Operation By Security Forces In Kupwara | Representative image

In a joint operation, the Indian Army and Kashmir Police killed four terrorists in the Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector in Kupwara on Friday morning. The terrorists were trying to infiltrate our side from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Another Encounter Reported Earlier

Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Kupwara region of the Jammu & Kashmir on June 16 in the morning. A massive search operation is underway in the region, confirmed ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

An encounter was underway between terrorists and security personnel in Kupwara's Jumagand area, confirmed J&K police earlier in the morning that day.

According to reports, this incident was the first major attempt at infiltration this year from the Kupwara sector in Kashmir.

"An encounter has started between terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted in the morning.

Two Terrorists Killed Earlier

On June 13, two terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.

Two (02) #terrorists have been #neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of #Kupwara district. Search still continues.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2023

