Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Killed In Kupwara Near LoC, Operation Continues

In a joint operation by the army and Kashmir Police in Kupwara district on Tuesday, two terrorists were neutralised by the armed forces near the LoC area in Kupwara. "Two (02) #terrorists have been #neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of #Kupwara district. Search still continues," read the tweet by Kahsmir Zone Police.

In a separate incident on Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) Kupwara had recovered IED in a general area of Bhatpura village near a culvert at the Hadwara-Naogaon state highway.

Only on Monday, in a constant crackdown on terror in the valley, NIA had attached 17 properties of financier of terrorism in J&K, Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, in the Hurriyat terror funding case. "Attached properties belonging to Watali are located in Handwara area of Kupwara in Kashmir. #NIA says accused Watali supports terrorism in J&K and provides financial assistance to terror groups. Watali was a Hawala conduit, who was receiving money from Hafiz Saeed, ‘Specially Designated Global terrorist’ and also a ‘listed global terrorist’ by United Nations," read a government release on the issue.