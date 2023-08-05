J&K: 3 Army Jawans Killed In Encounter With Terrorists In Kulgam |

J&K: Three Army jawans were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Kashmir. The exchange of fire took place in the wee hours of Saturday in which all three were first injured. They were immediately evacuated for medical assistance but unfortunately they succumbed to their injuries.

A search operation was launched by the security forces in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Friday. The searches were conducted following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted earlier.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

