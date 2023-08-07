J&K: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Poonch | Representative pic/ IANS

J&K: Two terrorist were gunned down as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the general area of Degwar Terwan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch during the wee hours of Monday, a Defence official said.

Officials Share Details On Encounter

"Two terrorists were engaged by the joint teams of the Indian Army and J&K Police. One terrorist fell down immediately, and the second terrorist tried to run back, engaged and hit and was seen falling down near LoC. Operation underway," Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence) Jammu said.

According to officials, the contact was established by ambush in Garhi Battalion, Poonch, around 02:00 am. Two individuals were observed moving across the LoC in the general area of Degwar Terva. More details are awaited in the incident.

Another Terrorist Killed In Amrohi Area A Day Ago

Similarly, on Sunday, a terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Kupwara police in Tangdhar Sector, the Kashmir Zone Police said. Police said that a terrorist was killed in an encounter while trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector.

"Army and Kupwara police, in a joint operation, foiled an infiltration bid by neutralising a terrorist on the LoC in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition were recovered," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

