Jijabai Birth Anniversary: Remembering the 'Rajmata' of the Maratha Empire

Born on 12 January 1598, Jijabai Shahaji is the mother of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. At a very early age, Jijabai was married to Shahaji Bhosale.

From a young age, Jijabai felt immensely for the needy and poor. She was very vocal about defending oneself and giving a befitting reply to the invaders.

Jijabai was virtuous leader. She believed in attacking the attackers and keeping a calm head while solving internal issues. Once, when an elephant went loose, Bhosales and the Jadhavs went against each other thinking one has attacked the other.

Jijabai wanted to calm things down and find a solution to the problem so that Bhosales and the Jadhavs unite to fight the viscious invaders and shun the idea of civil conflict.

Jijabai once said to her father "Marathas are fighting with each other for sake of mere ego and greed. If their valorous swords unite, foreign invaders will be vanquished in no time. It is a disgrace to be working under invaders for your livelihood, you must give it up". Her words led to the historic unity of Bhosales and the Jadhavs.

Jijabai's upbringing was one of the main reasons behind Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's unending affection for 'Swaraj' She was a nationalist of the highest degree and her active participation in decision making persuaded the Marathas to take some really good decisions.

Jijabai loved her son more than anything else in the world but not for a single instance she backed down from sending her son to fight against the deceitful invaders.

Rajmata Jijabai is an epitome of greatness and motherhood. She is one name of the Maratha history who will continue to inspire everyone.