'Epitome of courage': Twitterati pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 390th birth anniversary

On the 390th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Twitterati paid tributes to the Maratha Emperor. People from different fraternities hailed the king for his contribution in Maratha history, courage and for his leadership.

Celebrating Shivaji Jayanti, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged to "pledge to assimilate Shivaji Maharaj's thoughts and values."

"On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, let us pledge to assimilate his thoughts and values," BMC tweeted.

A Twitter user wrote, "His legacy will continue to be an inspiration to us all. Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the great ruler and said,"Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion, and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His life continues to motivate millions."

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made a mark as a valorous warrior and an outstanding administrator. From building a strong navy to ushering several pro-people policies, he was outstanding in all spheres. He will always be remembered for his opposition to injustice and intimidation," he said.