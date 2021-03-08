Jharkhand: Woman Congress MLA gifted horse on International Women's Day, rides it to Assembly

A woman Congress MLA on Monday rode a horse to Jharkhand Assembly on International Women's Day. The horse, she said, was gifted by a retired army officer.
A crowd gathered outside the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi as Amba Prasad arrived on a horseback.
"This horse has been gifted to me by Colonel (retired) Ravi Rathore on the occasion of International Women's Day," she said.
Ms Prasad is a Congress MLA from Barkagaon assembly constituency in Ramgarh district and one of the youngest legislators in the state assembly. She was 31 years old when she was elected to the assembly during 2019 Jharkhand assembly election.
