 Jharkhand: Sword Attack In East Singhbhum District Leaves 2 Women Dead, 1 Minor Injured
Jharkhand: Sword Attack In East Singhbhum District Leaves 2 Women Dead, 1 Minor Injured

The incident occurred in Raghunathdih village on Tuesday night after the accused barged into their house and killed the two persons, a senior officer said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
Two women of a family were killed and two others, including a minor, were injured after a person attacked them with a sword over an ongoing trouble between the two families in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Kullu Munda (55) and Deepali Munda (24), he said.

Jharkhand Shocker: Government School Teacher Shoots 2 Colleagues Dead Before Shooting Himself In...
Deepali's husband Dasrath alias Piru Munda (26) and their minor son were injured.

On being informed of the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, Dhalbhumgarh Police Station officer-in-charge Nand Kishore Tiwari said.

According to police, Dasrath claimed that eve-teasing of his wife had led to the incident and he had a scuffle with the accused's son for the alleged harassment of his wife.

Mumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Powai High School Student Attacks Schoolmate With Knife; Charged With...
The Dhalbhumgarh Police had summoned both the parties and settled the issue on Tuesday.

However, the accused, the alleged eve-teaser's father, attacked Dasrath's paternal aunt Kullu and wife Deepali, and killed them, the police said.

Dasrath and his 5-year-old son are undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital, the officer added.

