Mumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Powai High School Student Attacks Schoolmate With Knife; Charged With Attempt To Murder By Sakinaka Police

The Sakinaka police on Monday filed a case against a 14-year-old student of Powai High School for allegedly attacking a schoolmate with a knife, resulting in serious injuries to the victim’s cheeks and back.

According to the police report, a 15-year-old (10th standard student), a resident of Veer Savarkar Nagar, Sakinaka, had a confrontation with the 9th standard student on January 25. A preliminary investigation revealed it was the fallout of a previous dispute between the two classmates.

On January 28, at 1.10 pm, the 10th-standard student sent a message via Instagram to the 9th-standard student, suggesting they meet at Jhunjar ground to resolve their issues. The 9th-standard student agreed, and at 3pm, both students, accompanied by friends, gathered at the ground. A dispute ensued, resulting in the 9th-standard student attacking the older student with a knife, causing injuries to his cheeks, shoulder, and back. Onlookers intervened and disarmed the assailant.

Subsequently, the 10th-standard student’s uncle took him to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. He sustained serious injuries and remained in the hospital for two days.

Following his discharge, a case against the 9th-standard student was filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.