 Mumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Powai High School Student Attacks Schoolmate With Knife; Charged With Attempt To Murder By Sakinaka Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Powai High School Student Attacks Schoolmate With Knife; Charged With Attempt To Murder By Sakinaka Police

Mumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Powai High School Student Attacks Schoolmate With Knife; Charged With Attempt To Murder By Sakinaka Police

A dispute ensued, resulting in the 9th-standard student attacking the older student with a knife, causing injuries to his cheeks, shoulder, and back.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

The Sakinaka police on Monday filed a case against a 14-year-old student of Powai High School for allegedly attacking a schoolmate with a knife, resulting in serious injuries to the victim’s cheeks and back.

According to the police report, a 15-year-old (10th standard student), a resident of Veer Savarkar Nagar, Sakinaka, had a confrontation with the 9th standard student on January 25. A preliminary investigation revealed it was the fallout of a previous dispute between the two classmates.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Businessman Beaten Up, Robbed Of Jewellery Worth ₹1.43 Crore
article-image

On January 28, at 1.10 pm, the 10th-standard student sent a message via Instagram to the 9th-standard student, suggesting they meet at Jhunjar ground to resolve their issues. The 9th-standard student agreed, and at 3pm, both students, accompanied by friends, gathered at the ground. A dispute ensued, resulting in the 9th-standard student attacking the older student with a knife, causing injuries to his cheeks, shoulder, and back. Onlookers intervened and disarmed the assailant.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Accused Of Raping Social Media 'Friend', Fugitive Gets Ad Interim Bail
article-image

Subsequently, the 10th-standard student’s uncle took him to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. He sustained serious injuries and remained in the hospital for two days.

Following his discharge, a case against the 9th-standard student was filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Powai High School Student Attacks Schoolmate With Knife; Charged With...

Mumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Powai High School Student Attacks Schoolmate With Knife; Charged With...

Thane: Water Cut Announced For 24 Hours, Check Date, Time And List Of Affected Areas Here

Thane: Water Cut Announced For 24 Hours, Check Date, Time And List Of Affected Areas Here

Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar'a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Finally Joins Maha Vikas Agadi Ahead Of Lok...

Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar'a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Finally Joins Maha Vikas Agadi Ahead Of Lok...

Navi Mumbai: Soil Testing Halted At CRZ Plot In Nerul

Navi Mumbai: Soil Testing Halted At CRZ Plot In Nerul

COVID-19 Body Bag Scam: Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Appears Before ED For Questioning In Money...

COVID-19 Body Bag Scam: Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Appears Before ED For Questioning In Money...