Mumbai Crime: Businessman Beaten Up, Robbed Of Jewellery Worth ₹1.43 Crore

Mumbai: The Vakola police have arrested a gang of five people for allegedly physically assaulting and robbing a Jewellery at gunpoint. The gang, originally from Rajasthan, stole gold and silver ornaments worth ₹1.43 crore.

According to the complainant, Naksh Solankhi, on January 19, at 10.30am, his former worker Balusingh Parmar arrived at his house. Solanki had given him breakfast and tea and then Parmar left. After a while, he returned to Solanki’s house with two more persons with a weapon. They brandished a pistol and physically assaulted Solanki and his wife and robbed jewellery.

Police initiate investigation

Following the incident, Solanki filed a case at the Vakola police station. The police initiated the investigation, deploying multiple teams to various locations. The Vile Parle and the Nirmal Nagar police also collaborated in the operation.

The accused were arrested from Palghar and Rajasthan and seized gold ornaments worth ₹1.42 crore, silver ornaments worth ₹29,337 and a country-made pistol valued at ₹35,000 from the accused.

Who are these accused?

The accused were identified as Balusingh Parmar, 20, Mahipal Singh, 21, Lekhhal alias Naki Bhil, 21, Mangilal Bhil, 28, and Kailash Bhil, 19. Parmar, and Singh were held from Safale, Palghar and further investigation revealed the association of three more members who were subsequently arrested from Rajasthan. The accused have been remanded in police custody until February 2.

Prakash Khandekar, senior police inspector, said, “One of the accused was a former worker of Solaki, leading us to trace the accused with technical assistance.” Sunil Kengar, crime police inspector and his team executed the operation under the guidance of Prakash Khandekar, senior police inspector, Vakola police station and Gedam Dixit, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-8.