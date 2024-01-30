 Mumbai Crime: Businessman Beaten Up, Robbed Of Jewellery Worth ₹1.43 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Businessman Beaten Up, Robbed Of Jewellery Worth ₹1.43 Crore

Mumbai Crime: Businessman Beaten Up, Robbed Of Jewellery Worth ₹1.43 Crore

Rajasthan-based robbery gang held; gold ornaments worth ₹1.42 crore, silver items worth ₹29,337 and a country-made pistol valued at ₹35,000 seized.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 02:29 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police have arrested a gang of five people for allegedly physically assaulting and robbing a Jewellery at gunpoint. The gang, originally from Rajasthan, stole gold and silver ornaments worth ₹1.43 crore.

According to the complainant, Naksh Solankhi, on January 19, at 10.30am, his former worker Balusingh Parmar arrived at his house. Solanki had given him breakfast and tea and then Parmar left. After a while, he returned to Solanki’s house with two more persons with a weapon. They brandished a pistol and physically assaulted Solanki and his wife and robbed jewellery.

Police initiate investigation

Following the incident, Solanki filed a case at the Vakola police station. The police initiated the investigation, deploying multiple teams to various locations. The Vile Parle and the Nirmal Nagar police also collaborated in the operation.

The accused were arrested from Palghar and Rajasthan and seized gold ornaments worth ₹1.42 crore, silver ornaments worth ₹29,337 and a country-made pistol valued at ₹35,000 from the accused.

Read Also
Team of 8 involved in heist to rob Vikhroli-based businessman, 4 held, rest on the run
article-image

Who are these accused?

The accused were identified as Balusingh Parmar, 20, Mahipal Singh, 21, Lekhhal alias Naki Bhil, 21, Mangilal Bhil, 28, and Kailash Bhil, 19. Parmar, and Singh were held from Safale, Palghar and further investigation revealed the association of three more members who were subsequently arrested from Rajasthan. The accused have been remanded in police custody until February 2.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bid To Rob Bandra-Worli Sea Link Toll Plaza Foiled; 4 Of Gang Held
article-image

Prakash Khandekar, senior police inspector, said, “One of the accused was a former worker of Solaki, leading us to trace the accused with technical assistance.” Sunil Kengar, crime police inspector and his team executed the operation under the guidance of Prakash Khandekar, senior police inspector, Vakola police station and Gedam Dixit, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-8.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 28 Seismometers For ‘Early Earthquake Detection System’...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 28 Seismometers For ‘Early Earthquake Detection System’...

Mumbai News: WR Organises Mega Musical Show Culminating Celebrations Of The Completion Of 125 Years...

Mumbai News: WR Organises Mega Musical Show Culminating Celebrations Of The Completion Of 125 Years...

Thane: New Kausa-Mumbra Hospital To Finally Offer Free Medical Services To Poor

Thane: New Kausa-Mumbra Hospital To Finally Offer Free Medical Services To Poor

Mumbai Police Seize Over 913Kg Of Contraband Worth ₹427.18 Crore In 2023; Ganja Tops List

Mumbai Police Seize Over 913Kg Of Contraband Worth ₹427.18 Crore In 2023; Ganja Tops List

Mumbai: MIDC Police Pledge Action Against 2 Officers For Wrongful Eviction Of Family

Mumbai: MIDC Police Pledge Action Against 2 Officers For Wrongful Eviction Of Family