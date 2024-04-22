 Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Clash Erupts Between RJD And Congress Workers In Chatra
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Clash Erupts Between RJD And Congress Workers In Chatra

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Clash Erupts Between RJD And Congress Workers In Chatra

According to reports, the supporters of RJD and the Congress candidate from Chatra, K N Tripathi, clashed when INDIA bloc leaders were present on the dais during the rally.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
X

Even as the prime minister was holding forth at a rally in Rajasthan about infighting within the INDIA formulation, a scuffle was reported between workers of the Congress and the RJD, stemming from a dispute over the Chatra Lok Sabha constituency which both allies had been eyeing. The workers of both parties hurled chairs at each other, leaving several injured, it is claimed.

According to reports, the supporters of RJD and the Congress candidate from Chatra, K N Tripathi, clashed when INDIA bloc leaders were present on the dais during the rally. Tripathis brother Gopal suffered serious injuries in the clash, sources claimed. Security personnel intervened and brought the situation under control.

Read Also
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Union Minister Devendra Prasad Yadav, MP Bulo Mandal Quit RJD...
article-image

Tripathi, who had been a minister in the Jharkhand cabinet, claimed that 10-15 outsiders had entered the venue with an intention to create disturbance. But that was fodder enough for BJP leader and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to charge that the opposition bloc was a quarrelsome alliance. A video of the clash went viral on social media. RJD workers were agitated over the Chatra seat going to the Congress under the seat sharing deal in Jharkhand.

As per the seat-sharing deal, Congress will contest on seven seats, JMM on five, and RJD and CPI (ML) one seat each.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Live Breaking News Updates: Kapil Sibal Slams PM Modi For His 'Congress Wants To Snatch Women's...

Live Breaking News Updates: Kapil Sibal Slams PM Modi For His 'Congress Wants To Snatch Women's...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party Leader Mehboob Ali...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party Leader Mehboob Ali...

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rajnath Singh Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Says CM 'Forgot Meaning...

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rajnath Singh Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Says CM 'Forgot Meaning...

'Tele' Ram Ke Naam? BJP Candidate Arun Govil Faces Tough Competition In Meerut In Lok Sabha Election...

'Tele' Ram Ke Naam? BJP Candidate Arun Govil Faces Tough Competition In Meerut In Lok Sabha Election...

'Politics Has Stooped Down To Such A Level...': Kapil Sibal Reacts To PM Modi's 'Congress Wants To...

'Politics Has Stooped Down To Such A Level...': Kapil Sibal Reacts To PM Modi's 'Congress Wants To...