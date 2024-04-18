Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Union Minister Devendra Prasad Yadav, MP Bulo Mandal Quit RJD After Being Denied Ticket

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday suffered a jolt when its two senior leaders, including national vice-president and former Union Minister Devendra Prasad Yadav, resigned from the primary membership of the party after they were denied tickets in Lok Sabha election.

Sitting MP from Bhagalpur Bulo Mandal also resigned from RJD and is likely to join JD(U) on Thursday. Accusing the party leadership of committing irregularities in the distribution of tickets for the LS poll, DP Yadav in his resignation letter to RJD chief Lalu Prasad said he no longer agreed with the partys policy and accused it of paradropping candidates. He alleged RJD was pursuing policy for Raj (govt), adding politics without principle meant body without soul.

A five-time MP from Jhanjharpur constituency, Devendra Prasad also objected to the party giving the ticket to former BJP MLC Suman Mahaseth from the seat. Meanwhile, Mandal was unhappy with the leadership after Bhagalpur constituency went to Congress under the seat-sharing arrangement.