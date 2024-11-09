 Jharkhand: Income Tax Department Conducts Raids At Residence Of Sunil Srivastava, CM Hemant Soren's Alleged Close Aide Ahead Of Assembly Elections
HomeIndiaJharkhand: Income Tax Department Conducts Raids At Residence Of Sunil Srivastava, CM Hemant Soren's Alleged Close Aide Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Jharkhand: Income Tax Department Conducts Raids At Residence Of Sunil Srivastava, CM Hemant Soren's Alleged Close Aide Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Notably, this comes days ahead of the assembly elections in Jharkhand. CM Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), in alliance with Congress, RJD and left parties is facing major competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance in the state.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Officials At Sunil Srivastava's Residence | ANI

Ranchi: The Income Tax department is conducting raids at the residence of Sunil Srivastava, allegedly a close aide and personal secretary of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, said sources on Saturday.

According to the sources, nine different locations are covered in the raids in Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 'Himmat Hai Toh Samne Se Lado,' Says CM Hemant Soren While...
article-image

More details are awaited.

Bail Granted To Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Earlier, Jharkhand High Court in June had granted bail to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the alleged land scam case. Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

