Jharkhand: Railways to pay Rs 2O lakhs to families of workers killed in Dhanbad

Movement of trains on the Howarh Dhanbad section was resumed on Wednesday after the blockade on the tracks near Pradhankanta was lifted.

Local villagers had occupied the railway track near Baliapur late last night when four workers engaged in the construction of an underpass were buried alive in the debris at Chhatakulti

Due to the running of the goods train between Dhanbad and Sindri on the track, the earth caved in and ten feet of debris fell on the workers engaged in construction even during the night hours. Two workers who received injuries are admitted to the hospital.

Divisional railway manager, Ashish Bansal and other officers of the Dhanbad administration visited the mishap site and assured assistance to the bereaved families who would get Rs 20 lakhs as ex gratia, job to a member of the family by the contractor.

Those killed have been identified as, Niranjan Mahto, Pappu Mahto, Vikram Mahto and Saurabh Kumar.

Six long-distance express and mail trains which were stranded at different stations on both up and down lines were allowed movement by the Dhanbad division after the track blockade was lifted.

Pradhankanta is an important station between the industrial towns of Sindri, Dhanbad and Asansol.

