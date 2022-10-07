Jharkhand: Dhawaiya villagers kill man over a love affair with woman of another community, 11 arrested

The Dhawaiya villagers of the Mahuatand police station area in Jharkhand reportedly killed a person over a love affair. The deceased hailed from a Muslim community and was allegedly having an affair with a woman of different community.
SP Bokaro revealed that the villagers murdered the man because they were unhappy with the affair and attacked him on Thursday.
The victim was provided medical treatment; however, he succumbed to his injuries.
The police have registered a case under relevant sections and a total of 11 accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.
