e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: Dhawaiya villagers kill man over a love affair with woman of another community, 11 arrested

Jharkhand: Dhawaiya villagers kill man over a love affair with woman of another community, 11 arrested

SP Bokaro revealed that the villagers murdered the man because they were unhappy with the affair and attacked him on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: Dhawaiya villagers kill man over a love affair with woman of another community | Representative Image
Follow us on

The Dhawaiya villagers of the Mahuatand police station area in Jharkhand reportedly killed a person over a love affair. The deceased hailed from a Muslim community and was allegedly having an affair with a woman of different community.

SP Bokaro revealed that the villagers murdered the man because they were unhappy with the affair and attacked him on Thursday.

The victim was provided medical treatment; however, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and a total of 11 accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi to declare Gujarat's Modhera as India’s first solar-powered village on October 9

PM Modi to declare Gujarat's Modhera as India’s first solar-powered village on October 9

Gyanvapi case: Verdict on carbon dating of ‘shivling’ delayed, next hearing on October 11

Gyanvapi case: Verdict on carbon dating of ‘shivling’ delayed, next hearing on October 11

Karnataka madrasa incident: Police arrest 4, Muslims call off protest

Karnataka madrasa incident: Police arrest 4, Muslims call off protest

Jammu: Thousands queue up for 'Agnipath' recruitment rally in Samba

Jammu: Thousands queue up for 'Agnipath' recruitment rally in Samba

Chhattisgarh: Border Security Force jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites

Chhattisgarh: Border Security Force jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites