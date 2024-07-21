 Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Offers ₹2 Crore As Aid For People Affected By Floods In Assam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand CM Hemant Soren Offers ₹2 Crore As Aid For People Affected By Floods In Assam

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Offers ₹2 Crore As Aid For People Affected By Floods In Assam

"Hon'ble CM of Jharkhand, @HemantSorenJMM Ji has graciously offered Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to aid flood-affected people," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has offered Rs 2 crore as aid to the flood-affected people of this northeastern state.

Sarma thanked Soren and the people of Jharkhand for the gesture.

"Hon'ble CM of Jharkhand, @HemantSorenJMM Ji has graciously offered Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to aid flood-affected people," Sarma posted on X.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I deeply appreciate the generosity of the kind-hearted people of Jharkhand and the Hon'ble Chief Minister," he added.

Impact Of Floods In Assam

At least 113 people have been killed in the floods, landslides, lightning, and storms in the state so far. More than 1.30 lakh people in 10 districts continued to remain affected.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: July 21, 2024 - Akshaya AK-661 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: July 21, 2024 - Akshaya AK-661 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Delhi: Police Bust Smuggling Ring, Arrest 2 Bihar Residents & Seize Over 580 Counterfeit Notes Worth...

Delhi: Police Bust Smuggling Ring, Arrest 2 Bihar Residents & Seize Over 580 Counterfeit Notes Worth...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 21, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 21, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Centre To Clear State-Specific Projects In Union Budget 2024-25

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Centre To Clear State-Specific Projects In Union Budget 2024-25

SC To Hear PIL Seeking Court-Monitored Probe Into Electoral Bonds Scheme On July 22

SC To Hear PIL Seeking Court-Monitored Probe Into Electoral Bonds Scheme On July 22