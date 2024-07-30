 Jharkhand: Children Among 7 Killed After Lightning Strikes In Ranchi & Chatra
Four people were killed in Ranchi district, and three in Chatra. In Ranchi, three deaths were reported in Mandar block, and one in Chanho. In Chatra, three people, including two children, were killed in two separate incidents of lightning strikes.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 09:23 PM IST
In Ranchi, three deaths were reported in Mandar block, and one in Chanho. Mandar Circle Officer Rajendra Das said that one death each was reported in three villages -- Cambo, Tilta and Baski - in Mandar police station area, around 30 km from Ranchi.

"Four others, who were injured in lightning strikes, hail from Cambo village. They were referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for better treatment," he said.

Das said that lightning struck them when they were sowing paddy in their fields. A 30-year-old woman was killed in a lightning strike in Lundri village in Chanho police station area, another official said.

In Chatra, three people, including two children, were killed in two separate incidents of lightning strikes. A 55-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were killed in Sadar police station area, while a six-year-old girl died in Lavalong police station area, Civil Surgeon of Chatra Sadar Hospital, Jagdish Prasad said.

