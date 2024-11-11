Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi Attacks Congress, Says 'Shahi Parivar Hell-Bent On Driving Wedge In ST-SC-OBC Unity To Snatch Reservations'

PM Modi | X @ Narendra Modi

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Congress saying that its 'shahi parivar' is hell-bent on driving a wedge in the ST-SC-OBC unity to “snatch reservations under an evil design”.

“The Congress is trying to pit one tribal community against another.. Munda against Oraon, Lohra against Kharia, Kharwar against Korwa etc, with an agenda to undermine the tribal society's strength,” he said.

Warming up to the theme, PM Modi said the Congress tolerates tribals in higher posts, which is why it cannot had opposed Droupadi Murmu's elevation (to the post of President) and continues to insult her, The BJP is committed to restoring tribal pride and a 'JanJatiya Gaurav Varsh' will be celebrated for one year from November 15 to honour tribal icon Birsa Munda, he said.

PM Modi On Birsa Munda

Stating that he was the first Prime Minister to visit Ulihatu in Khunti, the birthplace of Munda, he said, "Modi worships those who are rejected by others." At another rally in Bokaro, the PM said the BJP would stop infiltration into the state. He added Jharkhand required an NDA government to ensure the safety of its daughters and the land owned by people.

"We have to build a Jharkhand that is counted among the most prosperous states in the country. I have come to seek your help and blessings. You have to ensure the victory of candidates of BJP, AJSU, LJP, and JDU win," he said. The PM also said that more than 60,000 tribal villages across India will be developed at a cost of Rs 80,000. He also promised that those who had looted Jharkhand's resources and played with the future of its youth will not be spared and will be put behind bars.

PM Modi Takes Part In 3-KM Long Roadshow In Ranchi

The Prime Minister also took part in a mega 3-km roadshow in Ranchi, the capital of poll-bound Jharkhand, with thousands of people lining both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of their leader.

"At the start of the roadshow, 501 Brahmins blew conch shells to announce the match to victory," a BJP leader said. Tribes danced along the roads with bands playing musical instruments, while onlookers held BJP flags. Women at places were seen clad in saffron saris with lotus badges pinned to their dresses. Rekha Devi, 44, of Ratu said, "I observed a fast today. I will break it after having a glimpse of my leader. He has done good work for women's welfare.”