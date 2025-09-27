Delhi BMW Crash Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Till October 11

Delhi BMW crash accused (File image) | X

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur Makkad, the main accused in the Delhi BMW fatal accident case, by 14 days till October 11, which claimed the life of Union finance ministry officer Navjot Singh.

Meanwhile, the court will pronounce verdict on her bail petition later in the day. Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg heard preliminary arguments regarding Gaganpreet's bail plea on Thursday and reserved the verdict for Saturday afternoon. The Investigating Officer (IO) submitted CCTV footage from the day of the incident, which the magistrate reviewed during the session, reported IANS.

Notably, the 38-year-old accused's earlier custody had come to an end on Saturday and in the morning she was produced before the court.

Earlier, Advocate Atul Kumar, counsel for the complainant, told reporters that the CCTV footage was played in court, which showed how negligently and quickly the car was travelling at the time of the accident.

"We have filed the written arguments. CCTV footage was played in the court, and it was shown to the court that, as was being said yesterday by the accused, that the bike hit the car, is incorrect. It is the car that hit the bike. We showed how negligent and fast the car was. The BMW X5 has turtled and hit the motorcycle. The factual position is that the motorcycle was coming from behind. The BMW car was travelling at a high speed. It slowed down when it turned, and the bike came parallel to it, and then it hit the bike," he said as quoted by ANI.

"The statement of one of the eyewitnesses offered help, but the lady refused help from the ambulance. The lady deliberately took the injured to her own nursing home. The help that could have been available to the injured was deprived in a very calculated manner by the lady to save herself from the legal consequences," he said.

On September 15, the Duty Judicial Magistrate had remanded Gaganpreet Kaur to two days' judicial custody. Thereafter, her judicial custody was extended for 10 days on September 17.

Navjot Singh (52) a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Finance Ministry was killed in the accident near Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur was also injured.

BMW X5 was being driven by Gaganpreet, while his husband was in the car when the accident took place. Singh and his wife were coming back to their home in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi after visiting Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, when the BMW hit his bike from behind near Metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt stretch.

Singh's wife alleged she requested Gaganpreet to take them to the nearest hospital, but she intentionally took them to a hospital 19 km away from the accident site. Instead, they were taken to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, North Delhi, a facility allegedly owned by one of Gaganpreet Kaur’s relatives. Notably, Singh was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.