Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 'Mention Name & Address, Will Write To You,' Says PM Modi To Children With Placards At Bokaro Rally; Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bokaro, Jharkhand on Sunday November 10 | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro on Sunday (November 10), took note of the placards being carried by a few children in the rally and asked them to mention their names and addresses on the back of the placards so that he could write to them. A video of the Prime Minister's appeal to the children amid a politically charged rally surfaced on social media platform X.

"I can see here, a kid has drawn a good picture and brought it with him. He has raised his hand for long. 2-3 daughters have also brought these beautiful things. I want the kids to write their names and addresses on the back of the paper. I will surely write letters to you," said PM Modi at the rally.

Watch The Video Below

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Addressing a public rally in Gumla, PM Modi says, "Some children have brought messages for me. Some daughters have brought gifts. Please write your name and address on the back. I will write to you..." pic.twitter.com/qd7Pfw0Qy3 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2024

Over the years, it has been seen that the Prime Minister makes it a point to acknowledge kids or children at his rally. This was also seen during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which was held earlier this year.

A large crowd was seen at the Prime Minister's rally in Bokaro, Jharkhand on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hits Out At Congress-JMM Coalition

Alleging that the Congress-JMM coalition wanted to divide OBCs by pitting sub-castes against each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in Jharkhand repeated his 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge' (be united to be safe) mantra.

Addressing the rally in Bokaro, Modi claimed that till there was no unity between OBCs, tribals and Dalits, the Congress kept forming governments at the Centre.

"Beware of Congress-JMM's evil designs and conspiracies. They can go to any extent to snatch power. Congress has been an opponent of SC, ST, and OBC unity since Independence. Till there was no unity, Congress kept forming governments at the Centre and looted the nation," he said.

"More than 125 sub-castes are considered OBCs in the Chotanagpur region. Congress-JMM wants to break the OBC unity by pitting sub-castes against each other. I warn you 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge'," he added.