 Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 46.25 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 1 PM In First Phase Of Polling
According to the data of the Election Commission of India, Gumla leads the electoral process as it recorded a turnout of 52.11 per cent, followed by Lohardaga with 51.53 per cent and Khunti with 51.37 per cent. The voter turnout recorded in Seraikella-Kharsawan is 50.71 per cent, Simdega is 50.66 per cent, and Latehar is 50.41 per cent.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Voters Waiting To Cast Their Votes | ECI

Ranchi: 46.25 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in the first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections began on Wednesday at 7 am, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats.

Voter Turnout In Different Parts Of Jharkhand

As per the ECI, Kodarma recorded a turnout of 47.33 per cent, Ramgarh 46.81 per cent, Garhwa 46.75 per cent, West Singhbhum 46.41 per cent, Hazaribagh 45.77 per cent, Chatra 45.76 per cent, East Singhbhum 44.88 per cent and Palamu 44.00 per cent.

The capital city Ranchi continue to record lower voter turnout, as it recorded a turnout of 40.98 per cent, as of 1 pm.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Casts His Vote

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM candidate from Barhait, Hemant Soren, after casting his vote, appealed to the citizens of the state to cast their votes to strengthen the democracy of the country.

Soren said, "Today, we have cast our votes at our respective polling stations. I appeal to the people of Jharkhand to come out and cast their votes to strengthen the democracy of the country..."

Former CM Madhu Koda Exudes Confidence In BJP-NDA Candidate's Victory

Former CM Madhu Koda, exuded confidence in the BJP-NDA candidate's victory, saying that the people are "completely rejecting" JMM-Congress.

"As per trends, the people are completely rejecting JMM-Congress. We can say that BJP-NDA candidates will gain a lead in the first phase of polling. JMM-Congress govt has not been able to provide employment. Farmers are troubled as they are not being given suitable prices for their produce. Mines are lying closed...." he said.

BJP Leader Jayant Sinha Casts His Vote

BJP leader Jayant Sinha also cast his vote and said, " I am a common citizen and a voter. I appeal to everyone to vote for a candidate who serves the public and works hard to take the region ahead..."

The BJP-led NDA is aiming to unseat the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates such as CM Hemant Soren, former CM Champai Soren, JMM leader Mahua Maji and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray.

Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting of the votes will take place on November 23.

