Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 13.04 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 9 AM In First Phase Of Polling

Early morning enthusiasm: Voters queue up at polling stations across Jharkhand, eager to cast their votes. | ECI

Ranchi: A voter turnout of 13.04 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections began on Wednesday morning, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats.

Voter Turnout According To The Data Shared By The ECI

As per the data shared by the ECI, as of 9 am, Simdega district is leading with 15.09 per cent turnout, followed by Lohardaga and Koderma with 14.97 per cent.

The voter turnout for Seraikella-Kharsawan is 14.62 per cent, Ramgarh and Khunti is 14.37 per cent, Gumla is 13.93 per cent, West Singhbum and Latehar is 13.80 per cent, Garhwa is 13.41 per cent, Hazaribagh is 13.20 per cent.

According to the ECI, the state's capital city Ranchi recorded a turnout of 12.06 per cent, while the district of Palamu recorded 11.84 per cent. The lowest voter turnout of 11.25 per cent is recorded in East Singhbhum district.

As polling is underway, Jharkhand Police is using drones for surveillance in Ranchi.

Political Leaders Cast Their Votes

Meanwhile, Union Minister Annapurna Devi cast her vote at a polling station in Koderma and urged everyone to participate in the "great festival of democracy" by casting their votes.

"Today is the great festival of democracy. Voting is being held for 43 seats in Jharkhand. We will request and appeal to everyone to participate enthusiastically in this great festival of democracy and cast their vote..." she said.

#WATCH | Koderma, Jharkhand: On voting for the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, Union Minister Annapurna Devi says, "Today is the great festival of democracy. Voting is being held for 43 seats in Jharkhand. We will request and appeal to everyone to participate… pic.twitter.com/OXOKAQSEsD — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also cast his vote from Ranchi and said, "...Voting is the strength of a democracy. Through elections, we choose our representatives who later work for the welfare of society and the country...We should work to achieve the dreams for which Jharkhand was formed. We are far away from achieving that dream..."

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station in Ranchi#JharkhandAssemblyElection pic.twitter.com/KVt9I3Kppa — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also cast his vote in the first phase of State Assembly polls and appealed to the people of the state to use their vote "wisely" and come out in large numbers.

#WATCH | Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Governor of Jharkhand casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranchi, Jharkhand #JharkhandAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/bwRe4JFlzB — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The polling for Jharkhand's first phase began at around 7:00 am, with voters across 43 constituencies in 15 districts casting their ballots. The results will determine the fate of 683 candidates, including 73 women.

Voting also began this morning in the by-elections for 31 assembly seats across 10 states including the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling, which will continue until 5.00 pm. It will end at 4.00 pm at 950 sensitive booths spread across 31 constituencies. Over 200 companies of security forces have been deployed at strategic locations to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process.

The BJP-led NDA is aiming to unseat the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates such as former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray.

Key candidates in the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections include former Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) in Seraikela, and Ajoy Kumar (Congress) in Jamshedpur East, where he is facing Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das. In Jaganathpur, BJP's Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, is contesting against Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has nominated sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi.

Counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)