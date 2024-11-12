Mithun Chakraborty's Wallet Gets Stolen During BJP Roadshow In Jharkhand, Organisers Request Pickpockets To Return It (VIDEO)

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty found himself in a sticky situation after his wallet was stolen from his pocket during his mega roadshow in Jharkhand on Tuesday. The actor campaigned for BJP in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, and that is when he got pickpocketed, leaving the organisers red-faced.

A video from the rally has now gone viral in which the organisers and other BJP karyakartas can be heard repeatedly requesting the pickpockets to return the veteran star's wallet. "Whoever has stolen the wallet, please return it to Mithun Da," a BJP member was seen urging the crowd.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty visited Jharkhand for a BJP election campaign, where his wallet (Purse) was stolen



Despite repeated appeals from the stage, it was not returned. 😭 pic.twitter.com/oiwDcbCxLL — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) November 12, 2024

Despite repeated pleas, the wallet was not returned.

Chakraborty led a massive roadshow in the Nirsa Assembly area of Jharkhand to extend his support to BJP candidate Aparna Sen Gupta. Thousands of people gathered at the venue to catch one glimpse of the star, and it led to major chaos and mismanagement at the spot.

Despite security forces in place, the crowd went out of control and rushed towards the stage to click photos and videos of the actor and see him from up close. It was during this chaos that Chakraborty's wallet was stolen.

Dhanbad, Jharkhand: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty says, "Change is necessary, and with change, Jharkhand will progress even further... I am an actor; I do not wish to become a politician..." pic.twitter.com/tTXkeSU1BW — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2024

Disappointed by the fiasco, Chakraborty concluded the event sooner than expected and rushed back to safety.

Chakraborty was recently in news after he was booked by the Kolkata Police for alleged hate speech during an event on October 27. The actor had reportedly stated in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah that Muslims will be killed and buried one day. "Ek din aayega jab hum tumko kaat kar Bhagirathi me nahi, kyuki Bhagirathi humaari maa hai...tumko tumhari hi zameen mein phekenge," the actor allegedly said.

While Chakraborty is yet to issue a statement on his alleged hate speech, BJP’s Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar called the charges 'baseless'.