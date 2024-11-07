West Bengal: FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Mithun Chakraborty For Provocative Comments During Amit Shah's Meeting In Kolkata

Mithun Chakraborty |

Kolkata: A FIR filed against ace actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday for making provocative comments during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting in Kolkata on October 27 for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s membership drive.

The FIR is registered at Bidhannagar (South) police station. During his speech the Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient said, “In 2026 Assembly elections ‘masnad’ (throne) will be ours (BJP)and we will do everything to achieve our target.”

Drawing from previous instances, the senior BJP leader also asked the party workers to do everything to stop people from intimidating BJP voters ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.

The comments of Chakraborty come as a direct counter against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir who reportedly made communal comments during 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was hinted towards the saffron camp.

BJP state president and MoS Sukanta Majumdar termed the FIR as TMC’s ‘vendetta politics’. “TMC always uses the police as their political tool. There is nothing provocative in his comments but TMC is unnecessarily harassing Mithun Chakraborty,” added Majumdar.