Mithun Chakraborty's First Wife Helena Luke Dies In The USA, Mard Actress' Last FB Post About Feeling 'Weird' Goes Viral

Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty's first wife, actress Helena Luke, passed away in the USA on Sunday (November 3). According to reports, she breathed her last after battling an unknown illness. Helena starred in Amitabh Bachchan's film Mard which released in 1985.

The news of Helena's death was reportedly shared by actress Kalpana Iyer on social media.

Helena's last social media post goes viral

On November 2, Helena had taken to her official Facebook account to inform her followers that she was unwell. "Feeling weird. Mixed emotions and no clue why.... discombobulated," her now-viral post read.

Mithun and Helena's relationship

Mithun married Helena in 1979, however, their marriage was short-lived. Just four months after tying the knot, they separated and filed for divorce. The Disco Dancer actor then married former actress Yogeeta Bali in the same year.

In an old interview with Stardust Magazine, Helena had called her marriage with Mithun a 'hazy dream'. She had also accused the actor of brainwashing her.

"I only wish it hadn’t happened, he was the one who brainwashed me into believing that he was the man for me, unfortunately, he succeeded. I’ll never go back to him even if he is the richest guy around. I haven’t even asked for alimony, it was a nightmare, and it’s over. I really believed him when he told me that he loved me. But when I got to know him better, I realised that he loved no one but himself."

She reportedly added, "He was extremely immature, and though I was years younger than him, I felt much older. He was very possessive and accused me of seeing my ex-boyfriend Javed on the sly. I used to go blue in the face trying to convince him that I didn’t, but couldn’t succeed in eradicating his deep-rooted suspicious nature. It was only later that I realised he had a guilt complex. He himself was fooling around my back and thought I was doing the same."

Helena's father was Turkish and her mother was Anglo Indian Christian. She was a part of films like Mard, Do Gulaab (1983), Aao Pyaar Karen (1983) and Bhai Aakhir Bhai Hota Hai (1982).