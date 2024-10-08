Mithun Chakraborty Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award: 'Nothing Was Handed On Platter, I Struggled A Lot'

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema, on Tuesday. President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Chakraborty, star of films such as "Mrigayaa", "Disco Dancer", and "Prem Pratigya", during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The cinema veteran, who was wearing an arm brace in his right hand, received a standing ovation from the A-list gathering as he walked to the stage along with an aid. "I have come on this stage once again thanks to your blessings. Nothing was handed to me on a platter, I struggled a lot. But today, after receiving this award, I have stopped complaining. Thank you God, you gave me everything back and with interest," Chakraborty, 74, said in his speech.

He also shared a few tips for budding talent across India. "Our country has many talented people, but what they don't have is money. I'd like to tell them that you may not have money, but don't lose hope. Keep dreaming. Sleep but don't let your dreams sleep." Chakraborty, whose real name is Gourang Chakraborty, received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2022.

This honour comes months after Chakraborty, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour.

The actor is an alumnus of Pune's Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) who has predominantly worked in Hindi and Bengali cinema.

He made his acting debut with Mrinal Sen's 1976 film "Mrigayaa", for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. He earned two more National Awards for 1992's "Tahader Katha" (best actor) and 1998's "Swami Vivekananda" (best supporting actor).

The three-member jury -- comprising veteran actor Asha Parekh, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah -- selected Chakraborty for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Chakraborty shot to stardom with his distinctive dancing style in the 1982 superhit "Disco Dancer", which is widely credited for ushering in the era of disco dancing in India through chartbusters like "I Am A Disco Dancer" and "Yaad Aa Raha Hai". The film is one of the rare Hindi movies to have earned Chakraborty fans globally, including Russia, Japan, and Uzbekistan.

Then followed several hits like "Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye", "Hum Se Hai Zamana", "Pasand Apni Apni", "Ghar Ek Mandir", "Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki" and "Commando".

He was praised for his role in the 1990 film "Agneepath", fronted by Amitabh Bachchan. A former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Chakraborty joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.

The actor served as the head judge or 'grandmaster' on the popular dance reality series "Dance India Dance" between 2009 and 2018.

In 2023, Waheeda Rehman was named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.