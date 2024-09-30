7 Award-Winning Films Of Mithun Chakraborty On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | September 30, 2024
Padma Bhushan awardee Mithun Chakraborty, who will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024, has appeared in over 350 films in his career. Here are some of his award-winning films that you can watch on OTT:
Mrigayaa is a period drama film which was released in 1976. In the film, Mithun Chakraborty played the role of Ghinua, and it received a National Award in the categories of Best Feature Film and Best Actor. The film is available on YouTube
Kasturi, which was released in 1980, is directed by Bimal Dutt. The film received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. It is available on YouTube
Tahader Katha is a Bengali film in which the actor played the role of Shibnath Mukherjee. Mithun received a National Award in the category of Best Actor. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Gudiya is another film by the actor in which he played the role of John Mendes. The film received National Film Award in the category of Best Feature Film. It is available on YouTube
MLA Fatakeshto is a Bengali film in which the actor played the role of a local goon. The film received Anandalok Awards in the category of Best Villan. It is available on Hoichoi
The Naxalites was released in 1980, in which he played the role of Amor Kal. The film received a Gold Award for direction. It is available on YouTube
Agneepath is an action-crime film in which the actor played the role of Krishnan Iyer. The actor received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
