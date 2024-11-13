Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 29.31 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM, Khunti leads With 34.12 PC Turnout

Voters in Jharkhand queue up to cast their votes | ECI

Ranchi: Jharkhand recorded a voter turnout of 29.31 per cent as of 11 am in the first phase of Assembly elections, according to the data of the Election Commission of India.

Till 11 am, the Khunti district recorded the highest voter turnout of 34.12 per cent while the Ramgarh district recorded the lowest turnout of 24.17 per cent, as per the data of the ECI.

Khunti is followed by Gumla with 33.86 per cent turnout, Lohardaga with 33.44 per cent, Simdega 33.18 with per cent, Seraikella-Kharsawan with 32.65 per cent, Koderma with 31.10 per cent, Latehar with 30.59 per cent and Garhwa with 30.38 per cent turnout.

The turnout recorded for Chatra is 29.52 per cent, Hazaribagh is 29.60 per cent, West Singhbhum is 29.42 per cent, Palamu is 28.36 per cent, East Singhbhum is 28.34 per cent and Ranchi is 24.75 per cent.

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections began on Wednesday at 7 am, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats.

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Saraikela assembly constituency Champai Soren said that all voters should exercise their vote.

Rajesh Thakur Expresses Confidence In JMM-Led Mahagathbandhan's Wn

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur expressed confidence that the ruling JMM-led 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance will win the Assembly elections based on the work they had done in the past five years.

"The work we have done in 5 years; the fight we have fought for 'Jharkhandi Ashmita'... we are confident that we will win because we have worked for the people. We have campaigned well and we are confident that we will win most of the seats in the first phase of elections today," he said.

BJP candidate from Potka Assembly constituency, Meera Munda appealed to the public to exercise their franchise by casting votes.

She said, "Voting for the first phase is taking place today. I appeal to everyone to exercise their franchise...people are excited to vote and long queues can be seen outside the polling stations."

After casting her vote from the Jamshedpur East Assembly seat, BJP candidate Purnima Das Sahu also appealed the public to exercise their franchise and vote in large numbers in order to strengthen Jharkhand.

"I want today this to the people of the state to come out and cast their votes to strengthen Jharkhand. People should raise awareness in the society and encourage people to cast votes. We have prepared a lot but today is the day of the election. People have seen our work..." Sahu said.

Elaborate Security Arrangements Made

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling, which will continue until 5.00 pm. It will end at 4.00 pm at 950 sensitive booths spread across 31 constituencies. Over 200 companies of security forces have been deployed at strategic locations to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process.

The BJP-led NDA is aiming to unseat the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates such as former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray.

Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting of the votes will take place on November 23.

