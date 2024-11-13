Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Cast Vote In Ranchi

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Interacting With Media After Casting His Vote | ANI

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren have cast their votes at a polling station in Ranchi on Wednesday as the first phase of the two-phased polling in the Assembly began this morning.

After voting, Hemant Soren appealed to every person in Jharkhand to cast their vote to strengthen the democracy of the country.

Hemant Soren is contesting the election from Barhait Assembly Constituency, which will go to polls in the second phase, on November 20.

"Today, we have cast our votes at our respective polling stations. I appeal to every person in Jharkhand to come out and cast their votes to strengthen the democracy of the country," Soren said.

Voting began across 43 of the state's 81 seats this morning.

Voter Turnout

Jharkhand recorded a voter turnout of 29.31 per cent as of 11 am in the first phase of Assembly elections, according to the data of the Election Commission of India. Till 11 am, the Khunti district recorded the highest voter turnout of 34.12 per cent while the Ramgarh district recorded the lowest turnout of 24.17 per cent, as per the data of the ECI.

Jharkhand Minister and Congress candidate from Jamshedpur-West assembly seat Banna Gupta also cast his vote on Wednesday in a polling booth in Jamshedpur.

After casting his vote, Banna Gupta said, "This is the great festival of democracy; all people should exercise their franchise... I will keep working for the people... We will complete the unfinished work... More CCTV cameras have to be installed to maintain law and order; work has to be done for women's empowerment."

Besides, Banna Gupta and other leaders across various parties also cast their votes in different parts of the states.

Earlier, Odisha Governor and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, along with his family, cast their votes at a polling station in Jamshedpur.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi also voted in Koderma, urging citizens to participate in the "great festival of democracy." "Today is the great festival of democracy. Voting is being held for 43 seats in Jharkhand. We will request and appeal to everyone to participate enthusiastically in this great festival of democracy and cast their vote," she said.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who voted in Ranchi, highlighted the importance of voting. "Voting is the strength of a democracy. Through elections, we choose our representatives who later work for the welfare of society and the country," he said.

