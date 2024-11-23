 Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: CM Hemant Soren Promises 'Abua Raj' After Historic Victory, Secures 2nd Consecutive Term; (VIDEO)
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: CM Hemant Soren Promises 'Abua Raj' After Historic Victory, Secures 2nd Consecutive Term; (VIDEO)

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: CM Hemant Soren Promises 'Abua Raj' After Historic Victory, Secures 2nd Consecutive Term; (VIDEO)

Hemant Soren also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message and praised the active participation of women and youth in the elections. He also acknowledged the efforts of all candidates who contested the polls, emphasising their role in strengthening democracy.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

Ranchi, Nov 23: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren thanked the people of the state following a decisive victory for his party and allies in the Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media on Saturday evening, Soren declared, "We are going to create the history of 'Abua Raj, Abua Sarkar' (Our rule, our government) in Jharkhand."

He said, “This was a landmark election. People would never have seen such an election in the state’s democratic journey. We have successfully passed the test of democracy,” adding that the people have enthusiastically embraced the democratic process.

Soren also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message and praised the active participation of women and youth in the elections. He also acknowledged the efforts of all candidates who contested the polls, emphasising their role in strengthening democracy.

Congress' Jharkhand in-charge and national general secretary, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, also present on the occasion, commended the political maturity of the state's electorate. “On the one hand, our alliance put forward achievements of five years to the voters and its vision for the future, on the other, the opposition failed to convince the voters about their agenda with a total lack of any tangible groundwork,” he said.

Reflecting on the challenges posed by Covid-19 during the alliance's tenure, Ahmad said that the government’s efforts to serve the people had been well-received. "This victory also owes much to the support of women, who played a significant role in this election," he added.

RJD national general secretary Jayaprakash Narayan Yadav called the outcome a "historic day" for the state, stating, "The people have defeated hatred and placed their trust in the INDIA bloc. This victory reflects the blessing of every section of society."

article-image

The alliance -- comprising the JMM, Congress, RJD, and CPI (ML) -- is on course to win 55 seats in the 81-member Assembly, ensuring a historic second consecutive term for the coalition under Soren's leadership.

The results reflect strong voter support for the ruling alliance and pave the way for its continued governance in Jharkhand.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

