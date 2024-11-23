Jharkhand Election 2024 VIP Results: Here's A Look At Performances Of Star Candidates

(From left) former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, current CM Hemant Soren and JMM candidate Kalpana Soren. | FPJ Web Team

Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 results are indicating that the coalition led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress is going to retain power in the stare rich of natural resources. At the time of publishing of this story, figures from Election Commission of India (EC) showed that the JMM-Congress alliance had 54 (leads + wins) seats in its kitty while the BJP-led coalition had just 24. There are 81 seats in Jharkhand assembly and the majority mark is at 41. The JMM-Congress coalition is well past the halfway mark.

Here's a look at electoral fights involving star candidates as they stood at 3:30 pm on November 23:

Hemant Soren (JMM) vs Gamaliyan Hembrom (BJP) in Barhait constituency

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is facing-off against BJP's Gamaliyan Hembrom in Barhait. At this time he has a massive lead of 20469 votes. Soren has got 53171 votes while Hembrom has got 32702 votes.

Kalpana Soren (JMM) vs Muniya Devi (BJP) in Gandey constituency

At the time of publishing of this story Kalpana Soren, JMM leader and wife of Hemant Soren, was leading Muniya Devi by a margin of 1612 votes.

Soren got 73925 votes while Muniya Devi got 72313 votes.

Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) vs Umakant Rajak in Chandankiyari constituency

BJP's Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri is trailing heavily by 33936 votes. Rajak has got 90027 votes while Bauri has got 56091 votes.

Champai Soren (BJP) vs Ganesh Mahali (JMM) in Seraikella constituency

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren is leading by 28905 against JMM's Ganesh Mahali.

Champai Soren got 92106 votes while Mahali got 63201 votes.

Babulal Marandi (BJP) vs Niazamuddin Ansari (JMM) in Dhanwar constituency

BJP's Babulal Marandi had a comfortable lead of 19283 votes over Nizamuddin Ansari. Marandi got 45631 votes while Ansari got 26,348 votes.

Irfan Ansari (Congress) vs Sita Soren (JMM) in Jamtara constituency

At the time of publishing of this story, Congress' Irfan Ansari had a massive lead of 42375 votes over JMM's Sita Soren. Ansari had bagged 42375 votes while Soren had 51,877 votes in her kitty. Sita Soren is sister-in-law of Hemant Soren.