Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates: JMM-Cong leading on 24 seats, BJP on 18

Counting to begin at 8 am
Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats will begin today at 8 am.
What key exit polls predict:
India Today-Axis My India
BJP: 22-32
JMM-Congress-RJD: 38-50
Kashish News
BJP: 25-30
JMM-Congress-RJD: 37-49
ABP News-IANS-C Voter
BJP: 32
JMM-Congress-RJD: 35
Others: 14
