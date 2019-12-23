India

After voting in five-phased Assembly polls, the people of Jharkhand will finally get to see the winner of the neck-to-neck political contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance as the counting of votes will take place today.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates: JMM-Cong leading on 24 seats, BJP on 18

Leads/Wins

JMM-Cong+: 24

BJP: 18

JVM: 02

AJSU: 04

Others: 00

Counting to begin at 8 am

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats will begin today at 8 am.

What key exit polls predict:

India Today-Axis My India

BJP: 22-32

JMM-Congress-RJD: 38-50

Kashish News

BJP: 25-30

JMM-Congress-RJD: 37-49

ABP News-IANS-C Voter

BJP: 32

JMM-Congress-RJD: 35

Others: 14

