Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Seeks Interim Bail As His Recent Medical Tests Reveal Further Deterioration In Health

Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal | PTI

The special PMLA court asked J J Hospital to constitute a board to examine Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and his present medical reports on Thursday, after recent tests revealed the growth of cancer cells in his intestine. Accordingly, Goyal’s lawyers moved a plea for interim bail in the wake of this latest diagnosis.

In his plea seeking interim bail, Goyal pleaded that he was admitted at the H N Reliance Foundation Hospital on January 23 for two days, to carry out tests.

Goyal was diagnosed with hiatal hernia

After the tests, Goyal was diagnosed with hiatal hernia, Barrett’s oesophagus, chronic liver disease, osteoarthritis, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, chronic ischemic heart disease and hyperplasia of prostrate. Besides this, the plea stated that ‘the Applicant has small tumours in his intestine (common location).

Hence, it was pleaded, “Given the findings it is imperative that the Applicant should undergo a PET Scan to determine the stage of malignancy (cancer), basis which the doctors will be able to determine the line of treatment which could be surgery, chemotherapy”. So far, the plea states that the doctors have advised an aggressive and immediate line of treatment to arrest any fatal issues that could arise in his case.