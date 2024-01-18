Mumbai: PMLA Court Permits Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal To Visit Private Hospital For Medical Tests

Naresh Goyal | File photo

The special PMLA court on Wednesday permitted Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, an accused in an alleged ₹538 crore fraud at Canara Bank, to undergo medical tests at a private hospital.

The 74-year-old businessman had moved the court for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases last week, stating that he needed to undergo MRI, X-ray, cystoscopy, panendoscopy and some other tests as suggested by his doctors.

Judge MG Deshpande directed that the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail, where Goyal is lodged, shall arrange an escort party to take him to a private hospital. Goyal will foot the bill for the escort, the court said.

HC takes stand on Naresh Goyal's medical condition

“I have already noted that the age of the accused is 74 years and how he was trembling due to whole body tremors [at the last hearing]. I have also noted that the current body-health situation made him unable to stand on his own without anybody’s help,” the judge noted in the order.

2 private doctors' opinions

The opinion of two private doctors “cannot be disbelieved”, and he cannot be asked to get the tests done at the state-run JJ Hospital in view of his application, the court said. Goyal had complained that he is taken to the government hospital only at the convenience of jail officials, and there are often long queues at the hospital.

No prejudice will be caused to the Enforcement Directorate if the businessman was allowed to see private doctors again, the judge added. The court had allowed Goyal to consult his doctors last week in view of his health.