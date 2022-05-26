Jayant Chaudhary to file nomination for Rajya Sabha as joint candidate of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on Thursday declared ally Jayant Chaudhary as candidate for Rajya Sabha polls.

Chaudhary will be the joint Rajya Sabha candidate of SP and RLD.

He is the third candidate of the SP alliance after Kapil Sibal (independent) and Javed Ali Khan filed their nominations yesterday.

Congress veteran Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said he has resigned from the party in a dramatic announcement to give yet another jolt to the electorally battered party and filed his nomination as a Samajwadi Party-backed Independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh.

A former union minister, Sibal, who is part of the G23, a ginger group of senior leaders in the Congress who have demanded organisational reforms, and has been vocal in his criticism of the party leadership, said he had resigned on May 16.