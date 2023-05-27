Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge & others pay tribute to the former prime minister of India

On May 27 in 1964, India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly known as 'Chacha Nehru' breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest. On his death anniversary, several leaders paid their tributes to Nehru and offered their respects to him. While Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge offered flowers and prayed at the Shanti Van memorial in New Delhi on Saturday. Meanwhile, present PM Narendra Modi shared tweet marking the day.

PM Modi on Nehru's death anniversary

"On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," PM Modi tweeted in memory of the former leader on his 59th death anniversary.

Congress pays floral tribute

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes along with party treasurer Pawan Bansal, and others at the Shanti Van memorial in the national capital.

The party shared several tweets to remember Nehru on his death anniversary. After sharing visuals from the memorial, Congress on Twitter shared quote-based greetings to mark the significant day.

About the first PM of India

Nehru played a prominent role in India's freedom struggle. He also went on to become India's first Prime Minister after Independence in 1947. He was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC).

On May 27, 1964, the first Prime Minister of India took his last breath. He served for over 16 years from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74.

He had a great fondness for kids, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru and his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day every year.