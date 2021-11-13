Jawaharlal Nehru birth anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes by India's first Prime Minister

Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ was born on November 14, 1889, in Prayagraj. He was very popular among little children due to his amicability and congeniality. Hence, on his birthday, India celebrates children’s day.

Nehru, who was born to an affluent Kashmiri Brahmin family in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), was home-schooled until the age of 15, after which he went to Harrow in England, and later to Trinity College in Cambridge. When he was 22, he returned to India to practice law with his father, barrister Motilal Nehru.

Nehru emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement under the tutelage of Mahatma Gandhi and served India as Prime Minister from its establishment as an independent nation in 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964. A staunch advocate of socialism, secularism, and democracy, Pandit Nehru was an eminent leader of India’s freedom movement against British rule.

On his birth anniversary, we share some inspirational quotes of the leader that have stayed with us over the years, are more relevant now than ever.

“The purely agitational attitude is not good enough for a detailed consideration of a subject.”

“Socialism is… not only a way of life, but a certain scientific approach to social and economic problems.”

“Let us be a little humble; let us think that the truth may not perhaps be entirely with us.”

“The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.”

“It is the habit of every aggressor nation to claim that it is acting on the defensive.”

“To be in good moral condition requires at least as much training as to be in good physical condition.”

“Loyal and efficient work is a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit.”

“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.”

“The person who talks most of his own virtue is often the least virtuous.”

“Obviously, the highest type of efficiency is that which can utilize existing material to the best advantage.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 02:08 PM IST