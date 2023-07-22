Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed For Traffic Following Heavy Rains & Landslide | Screengrab/ Twitter

Continuous heavy rains have been battering various regions of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in multiple landslides in the hilly areas. Ramban, in particular, has been significantly impacted by these torrential rains, with landslides leading to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. As a precautionary measure, the Meteorological Department has issued warnings for potential floods, landslides, and rockfalls in some parts of Jammu division.

Landslides and Road Closure in Ramban

According to a report, Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma reported that due to incessant rains, a landslide occurred on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban, leading to the closure of the road. Authorities are actively engaged in debris removal work to restore the highway's functionality, assuring that it will be made operational soon.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to heavy rainfall and landslides at various places in Ramban, clearance work underway



(Video source - J&K Traffic Police)

Warnings from the Meteorological Department

The Meteorological Department has cautioned residents of Jammu division about the impending heavy rains, floods, landslides, and rockfalls. The fluctuating weather conditions are expected to persist until July 24, necessitating vigilance and preparedness to mitigate potential hazards.

Previous Closure of the Highway

The highway was inaccessible for public two days ago after it was shut due to heavy rainfall and landslide.

