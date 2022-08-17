e-Paper Get App

Jammu: Six of family found dead at home under 'suspicious circumstances'

Sources said there are no bullet marks on these bodies. The exact cause of death is being ascertained

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Jammu: Six members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sakina Begum, her two daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, son Zafar Salim and two relatives Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad, they said.

The bodies were recovered from the family's house in Sidhra locality. They have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital here, the police said.

Sources said there are no bullet marks on these bodies. The exact cause of death is being ascertained.

Police teams have rushed to the locality and further details are awaited, they said.

Read Also
Jammu and Kashmir: Bore gunshots reported in Poonch, probe underway
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaJammu: Six of family found dead at home under 'suspicious circumstances'

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: 3 signal failures reported at CSMT; local trains on Central, Harbour line delayed

Mumbai updates: 3 signal failures reported at CSMT; local trains on Central, Harbour line delayed

Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school's I-Day event

Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school's I-Day event

Mumbai: Celebs missing, no big cash prize; Dahi Handi celebration with less pomp this year

Mumbai: Celebs missing, no big cash prize; Dahi Handi celebration with less pomp this year

Four wheels of express come off track after it hits goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia; no serious...

Four wheels of express come off track after it hits goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia; no serious...

Assam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500, walks into police station with severed head

Assam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500, walks into police station with severed head
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes