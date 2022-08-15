e-Paper Get App

Jammu and Kashmir: Bore gunshots reported in Poonch, probe underway

The officials rushed to the spot where the incident took place and examined the car and surrounding areas which were damaged in the firing.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 01:10 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Bore gunshots reported in Poonch, probe underway | ANI

Multiple bore gunshots were reported in the Balakot sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. The shots were fired from a 12-bore gun.

"It is possible that the 12 bore shots were aimed at wild animals engaged in destroying maize crop. The site of the incident is still under investigation," said Poonch Police.

Further investigations are underway.

