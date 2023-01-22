Jammu: National Investigation Agency reaches twin blast sites to conduct investigation

Jammu: National Investigation Agency reaches 2 blast site to conduct investigation |

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached Jammu to hold an investigation at the site of two explosions in Narwal, Jammu. Police suspect that IEDs were used to carry out the twin explosions in an SUV parked in a repair shop and in a vehicle at a nearby junkyard in Transport Nagar area of Narwal. There were nine people injured in the blast.

Security agencies in the north are on high alert

The terror attack comes at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert in the wake of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

On Friday night, a police official said, one of their personnel was injured in a blast underneath a dumper at Bajalta on the Narwal-Sidhra bypass.

The cause of the explosion, which took place around 11.30 pm on Friday, is being investigated, he said, adding that the dumper had been stopped by a police party for checking at Bajalta.

