 Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Ongoing Gunfight With Security Forces In Kathua
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Ongoing Gunfight With Security Forces In Kathua

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Ongoing Gunfight With Security Forces In Kathua

Police said that one terrorist had been killed in the gunfight between the holed-up terrorists and the security forces in Seda Sohal village of Kathua’s Hiranagar area.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Ongoing Gunfight With Security Forces In Kathua | X

Jammu And Kashmir, June 11: A terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and the terrorists in J&K's Kathua district on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that one terrorist had been killed in the gunfight between the holed-up terrorists and the security forces in Seda Sohal village of Kathua’s Hiranagar area. Security forces had surrounded the village following reports of firing from local people. One resident was stated to be injured.

"A cordon and search operation was started in Seda Sohal village of Hiranagar area after locals reported that terrorists had opened fire in the village. One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter. One civilian is reported to have been hit by the terrorist firing in the village," an official said.

Read Also
Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Indian Air Force Convoy Attacked By Terrorists In Poonch
article-image

"The operation against the hiding terrorists is still going on. Two terrorists are still believed to be inside the area," the official added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baloda Bazar Collector-SP Office Arson: Factors That Turned Protest Into Frenzied Mob

Baloda Bazar Collector-SP Office Arson: Factors That Turned Protest Into Frenzied Mob

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Ongoing Gunfight With Security Forces In Kathua

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Ongoing Gunfight With Security Forces In Kathua

Chhattisgarh Violence: Factors That Turned Protest Into Frenzied Mob

Chhattisgarh Violence: Factors That Turned Protest Into Frenzied Mob

Lt-Gen Upendra Dwivedi Appointed As New Army Chief; Set To Take Over From Gen Manoj C Pande

Lt-Gen Upendra Dwivedi Appointed As New Army Chief; Set To Take Over From Gen Manoj C Pande

VIDEO: Bus Crashes Into Boundary Wall Of Society In Noida After Running Over Momos Stall; 1 Dead

VIDEO: Bus Crashes Into Boundary Wall Of Society In Noida After Running Over Momos Stall; 1 Dead